Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.900 EPS.

SMCI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 138,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.