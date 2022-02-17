Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Axonics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Axonics by 443.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Axonics by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

