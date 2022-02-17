TheStreet Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a positive rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.92 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

