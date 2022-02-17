Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRTX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.