Skillz’s (SKLZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. reduced their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Skillz stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Skillz has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

