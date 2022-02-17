Skillz’s (SKLZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. reduced their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Skillz stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Skillz has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.