Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.74.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
