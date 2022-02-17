Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

