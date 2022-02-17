Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

