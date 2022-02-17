Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 52,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,230 shares.The stock last traded at $59.14 and had previously closed at $57.16.

The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

