$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $1.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Several analysts have commented on AGRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

