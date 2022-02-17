Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.77. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 6,631 shares.
The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
