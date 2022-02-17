Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.77. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 6,631 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,352,000 after buying an additional 1,562,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after buying an additional 5,856,089 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

