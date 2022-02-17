Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.15, with a volume of 7099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

