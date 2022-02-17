Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 5979417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
