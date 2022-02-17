Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 5979417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.