The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post $12.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lion Electric.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEV opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

