Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 18274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.