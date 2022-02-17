Contrasting Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 668.51 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -52.59 Clarivate $1.25 billion 8.50 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -104.19

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marathon Digital and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.66%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 47.40%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.