Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Grows By 39.2%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

