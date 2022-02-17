GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Lowered to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFL. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.