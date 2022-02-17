Morgan Stanley Boosts Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Price Target to €4.00

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €3.90 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.87 ($4.40).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.