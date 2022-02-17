Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.41. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $161.59 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

