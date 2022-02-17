VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

CSA opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Stories

