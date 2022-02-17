Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

