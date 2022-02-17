DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of -0.27. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DHT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 813,955 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

