Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.39.

NYSE:W opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after buying an additional 289,798 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after buying an additional 179,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

