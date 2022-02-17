Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells £315,196.91 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL) insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.76), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($426,518.15).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,261 ($30.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a market capitalization of £43.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.17). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,300.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,247.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.78) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.39) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,398 ($32.45).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

