Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

