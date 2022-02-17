Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Purchases £40,048 in Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder bought 160,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £40,048 ($54,192.15).

KWG stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.38) on Thursday. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £60.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.93.

Get Kingswood alerts:

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.