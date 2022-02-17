Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Purchases £40,048 in Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder bought 160,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £40,048 ($54,192.15).
KWG stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.38) on Thursday. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £60.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.93.
Kingswood Company Profile
