Julian Treger Sells 700,000 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £1,008,000 ($1,364,005.41).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Julian Treger sold 50,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £65,000 ($87,956.70).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($146,008.12).

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £147,200 ($199,188.09).

APF stock opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £315.11 million and a PE ratio of -86.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.58.

APF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.32) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

