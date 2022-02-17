FY2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Angi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

