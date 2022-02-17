Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Fraser McIntyre Buys 57 Shares

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre bought 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £177.84 ($240.65).

LON SCF opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.20) on Thursday. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 277 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 323 ($4.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.12. The stock has a market cap of £215.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.98.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.