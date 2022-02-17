European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Short Interest Up 39.6% in January

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $26.23 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EWCZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $13,495,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

