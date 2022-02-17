Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $122.83 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

