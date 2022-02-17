Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $122.83 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
