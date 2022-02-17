American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,271,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,132,000 after purchasing an additional 260,969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

