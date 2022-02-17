Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,295,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 81,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.