Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,295,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 81,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
