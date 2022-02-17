GoByte (GBX) One Day Volume Hits $602.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $146,230.48 and $602.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

