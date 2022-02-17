Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $6,427.12 and $14.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.93 or 0.07014756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.42 or 0.99939961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIGELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.