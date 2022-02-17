Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Everi reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everi.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 719,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.72. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

