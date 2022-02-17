TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.74 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $12,217.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.93 or 0.07014756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.42 or 0.99939961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,644,276,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,643,546,936 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.