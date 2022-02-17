Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Several brokerages recently commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,453,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock remained flat at $$12.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 165,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,567. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

