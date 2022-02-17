Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to “Buy”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,427. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Livent by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

