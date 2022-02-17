Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 1.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 2,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

