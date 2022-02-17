Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Up 0.5%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.22. 27,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 69,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,110 shares of company stock worth $90,390. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCDI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

