Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Trading Down 3.6%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAIFF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($37.50) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

