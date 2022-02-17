Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

LDGYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

