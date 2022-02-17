Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

About Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

