Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.
VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of VG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,704,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
