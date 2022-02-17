Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,704,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,627,109 shares of company stock valued at $75,057,376. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.