Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT at $103.14

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

SYNH stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

