Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00014043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002827 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008461 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 176,614 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.