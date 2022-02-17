O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
O-I Glass stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 531,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,948. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
