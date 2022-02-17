O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 531,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,948. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

