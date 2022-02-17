Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Up 2.2%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.25 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.48). 2,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.51. The firm has a market cap of £26.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.