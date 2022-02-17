Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Up 2.2%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.25 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.48). 2,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.51. The firm has a market cap of £26.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01.
Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)
