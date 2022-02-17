Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading Down 0.2%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 241,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 565,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000.

